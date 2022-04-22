CANNONSBURG, Ky. — The Ashland Animal Rescue Fund is partnering with North Shore Animal League America for the Tour for Life 2022, the world's largest national cooperative pet adoption event.
The pet adoption event is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Ashland Animal Rescue Fund building at 12365 Kevin Ave., Ashland, located in the Coffey Industrial Park property off old U.S. 60.
To get to the Ashland Animal Rescue building, turn right into the industrial park, then left on Lynn Avenue and then take the first right on Kevin Avenue. It is the third building on the left on Kevin Avenue, according to Cathy Queen, a principal with the rescue group.
"We expect to have 20 cats and kittens and 35 to 40 puppies and dogs up for adoption," Queen said Thursday. "We're expecting a good crowd. We have partnered with North Shore Animal League in the past. We didn't have one in 2020 due to COVID and had a smaller event last year."
The animal rescue group anticipates a food truck and 15 vendors to be on hand Saturday, Queen said.
Discounts on animal rescues are available at adoptaarfky.com or on the Ashland Animal Rescue Facebook page, she said.
The group also is working with Rachel Ray and Nutrish for a Go Wild ... Adopt Celebration, according to a news release. Events including children's activities, raffles and door prizes are planned, according to the news release.
A grooming/free nail trim for adopted dogs and puppies by Dogs In Suds groomer also is planned, according to the release.
Tour for Life 2022 is scheduled at more than 50 cities in 37 states during March and April, according to the release.
Ashland Animal Rescue Fund (AARF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.