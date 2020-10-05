Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — A pet blessing took place Sunday afternoon in the pavilion behind Christ the King Lutheran Church, 5700 US Route 60 E, Huntington.

Humans were required to wear a mask and physically distance from others, and pets had to be caged, leashed or otherwise controlled for safety.

“I just think that it’s so important if you have a pet of any kind that we honor that relationship and that we give you some good feelings that you don’t get to have with the people you’re usually with,” said Pastor Carl Ames of Christ the King Lutheran Church. “Lutherans, like most church people, love meals; and we can’t do meals! You can’t hug, we don’t sing. It’s nice, you can see how all the people love their pets.”

It was the first pet blessing event for Pastor Shannon Blosser of Pea Ridge United Methodist.

“This is the first time that I have been a part of something like this,” she said. “It’s a newer, more modern ministry to recognize that God’s creation is not just for us, but for all of creation. The animals, the trees, the plants.”

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.