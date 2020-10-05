HUNTINGTON — A pet blessing took place Sunday afternoon in the pavilion behind Christ the King Lutheran Church, 5700 US Route 60 E, Huntington.
Humans were required to wear a mask and physically distance from others, and pets had to be caged, leashed or otherwise controlled for safety.
“I just think that it’s so important if you have a pet of any kind that we honor that relationship and that we give you some good feelings that you don’t get to have with the people you’re usually with,” said Pastor Carl Ames of Christ the King Lutheran Church. “Lutherans, like most church people, love meals; and we can’t do meals! You can’t hug, we don’t sing. It’s nice, you can see how all the people love their pets.”
It was the first pet blessing event for Pastor Shannon Blosser of Pea Ridge United Methodist.
“This is the first time that I have been a part of something like this,” she said. “It’s a newer, more modern ministry to recognize that God’s creation is not just for us, but for all of creation. The animals, the trees, the plants.”