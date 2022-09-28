HUNTINGTON — Bring your hound, kitty, pony or hamster for a Blessing of the Animals at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church in downtown Huntington.
The church will host the blessing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, in the church’s side yard, 513 10th St.
The blessing coincides with the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals. Many of the stories that surround the life of Francis say he had a great love for animals and the environment.
Historically, a blessing of animals can be either of the animal or of the human-animal relationship, and it can apply to pets and other companion animals, or to agricultural animals and working and other animals that humans depend on or interact with.
During the service, pets may stay on a leash, in a carrier or in your car at the fence. For more information, contact the church at 304-525-8116 or johnsonmumc@gmail.com.
