The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20210927_hd_blessing
Buy Now

Church member Robert Jackson holds his dog Darby O’Dair as the Rev. Nancy White conducts a pet blessing ceremony on Sept. 26, 2021, at Milton United Methodist Church.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Bring your hound, kitty, pony or hamster for a Blessing of the Animals at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church in downtown Huntington.

The church will host the blessing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, in the church’s side yard, 513 10th St.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.