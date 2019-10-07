HUNTINGTON — Special blessings were conferred on the furrier members of the family during a special Sunday evening service hosted by Christ the King Lutheran Church in Huntington.

Pet blessings are fairly common annual events for liturgical churches each October, hosted in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. St. Francis’ feast day is Oct. 4.

In the spirit of St. Francis, who is often depicted offering alms to a variety of animals, pet owners also donated dog and cat food items to be distributed to local animal shelters.

