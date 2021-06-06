The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The “downward-facing dog” yoga pose took on a whole new meaning Saturday.

As part of the monthly Paws at Pullman event in downtown Huntington, Brown Dog Yoga conducted a pet-friendly yoga class at Pullman Square for humans and canines alike.

Instructor Josi Boukhemis led participants through a variety of yoga poses while their faithful companions observed. The class was donation-based, with all proceeds benefiting Little Victories Animal Rescue, whose mission is to rescue homeless animals and provide the means by which they can be rehabilitated and find permanent, loving homes.

Paws at Pullman takes place from 9 a.m. to noon the first Saturday of each month at Pullman Square in an effort to celebrate the community’s four-legged friends. Dog-friendly vendors, homemade treats, a farmers market and special activities are available.

