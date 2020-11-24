Essential reporting in volatile times.

Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets is raffling a reversible 74x88 Christmas quilt, made and donated by Christine Emerson and Sew Many Blessings Group.

 Submitted photo

It can be viewed on the ASAP Facebook page or at Bella Consignment Shop, 1104 20th St., Huntington.

The drawing will be Saturday, Dec. 5. Tickets are $5 for one ticket, three for $10 or seven for $20 at Bella Consignment, Paypal at advocates4321@yahoo.com or send a check to ASAP, P.O. Box 1621, Huntington, WV 25717.

ASAP is also having an online Holiday Shop from through Friday, Dec. 4, at https://www.facebook.com/ASAP-Advocates-Saving-Adoptable-Pets. Homemade items, Christmas gifts and baskets will be auctioned or sold. All proceeds will help with vetting the sick and injured homeless animals at the Huntington-Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter.

