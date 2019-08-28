ONA - People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has asked U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart to investigate alleged federal livestock slaughter law violations at Nelson's Meat Processing, which is located in the 2500 block of Yates Crossing in Ona near Milton.
PETA, an American animal rights organization based in Norfolk, Virginia, said it obtained U.S. Department of Agriculture reports revealing two incidents this year at the Cabell County meat processing plant.
According to two notices of suspension from the USDA, the establishment failed to slaughter and handle animals humanely, PETA said.
One of the alleged violations was for misfiring when shooting a lamb in the head so that the animal remained standing and shook its head before it was shot again June 5. The other alleged violation involved shooting a pig near the left eye, causing the animal to cry out and flail, PETA claims, before a rifle was retrieved to shoot the animal again Aug. 8.
"These disturbing eyewitness reports show that these animals experienced prolonged, agonizing deaths at Nelson's Meat Processing," PETA senior vice president Daphna Nachminovitch said. "PETA is calling for a federal investigation on behalf of the lamb and pig who suffered at this facility ..."
Stuart said his office takes all allegations on every matter seriously.
"I just became aware of these allegations (Monday) but have not had any time to review the assertions and certainly not to inquire as to their underlying validity," Stuart said. "At this point, I have no comment on any aspect of this matter."
A woman at Nelson's Meat Processing said Tuesday that they have been advised not to speak on the matter.
"We have no comment," she said.
In its letter, PETA says the alleged incidents are violations of the Humane Methods of Livestock Slaughter Act of 1978, which requires that animals be "rendered insensible to pain by a single blow ... or by other means that is rapid and effective, before being shackled, hoisted or cut."
PETA also asked Stuart to file criminal charges against the facility and workers involved to deter future violations. The Federal Meat Inspection Act classifies such offenses as misdemeanors and provides penalties of imprisonment of up to one year and/or a fine of up to $1,000.
