Macy Archer, 10, of Huntington, and her chocolate lab Shadow sit in the field at Miller School Park together during a costume party fundraiser for the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter on Sunday, October 24, 2021, in Huntington.
Lauren Patrick's dog Wallace, dressed up as a Hostess Twinkie, lays in the field at Miller School Park during a costume party fundraiser for the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter on Sunday, October 24, 2021, in Huntington.
Justin Snyder of Huntington and his cat Lily, dressed up as a lady bug, spend time at Miller School Park during a costume party fundraiser for the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter on Sunday, October 24, 2021, in Huntington.
