HUNTINGTON — Animals visited Marshall University’s campus in Huntington on Tuesday during the Title IX K9s Paws on Parade! event.

A meet and greet with Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets also occurred Tuesday. The event included adoptable pets and was also open to attendees’ pets.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and found on Twitter at @JRichardsonHD.

