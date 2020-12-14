CHARLESTON — After receiving emergency authorization from the federal government Friday night, the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky on Monday, with more coming Tuesday.
Front-line health care workers and those in the state’s long-term care facilities will be some of the first to receive the vaccine, said Gov. Jim Justice, who himself got vaccinated live on air Monday evening.
“I have all the faith in the world that this vaccine will work and this vaccine is safe,” Justice said.
West Virginia plans to receive about 60,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine initially, and about 30,000 of the upcoming Moderna vaccine, Justice said.
The vaccine distribution is largely coordinated through the state’s Joint Interagency Task Force. Shipments arrived Monday at vaccine “hubs” in Kanawha and Monongalia counties, with more coming to Berkeley, Cabell and Greenbrier counties tomorrow, Justice said.
At his briefing Monday, neither Justice or West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General James Hoyer would say specifically where the hubs were located.
“The five hub locations were chosen for their ability to safely and effectively receive and store the vaccine,” said Maj. Holli Nelson, a public information officer with the WVNG. “With that being said, the hubs will not be storing the vaccines long term, so capacity for storage is not a concern at this time.”
"Today is the day we've been waiting for," said Gov. Mike DeWine, who was joined by his wife, Fran DeWine, and Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson, to watch a box of 975 doses delivered to Ohio State medical in a UPS truck around 9:30 a.m.
The University of Cincinnati medical center also received the same amount and vaccinated 20 people, with eight more hospitals around Ohio to receive additional doses Tuesday. Initial vaccinations will start in nursing homes on Friday, DeWine said.
The hospitals receiving doses this week include Cleveland Clinic and Ohio Health Riverside Hospital in Franklin County, among others. DeWine said these locations were picked first based on geography, population and access to vaccine storage capacity.
The state is on track to receive another 650,000 doses in January and continue to receive the same amount for the coming months, DeWine said.
The first doses of the new COVID-19 vaccine arrived at hospitals in Kentucky as well on Monday and health care workers in Louisville were the first to receive injections.
About 25,000 doses from the first shipment in Kentucky are headed to CVS and other pharmacies to begin vaccinating people in long-term care facilities. Gov. Andy Beshear said he hopes to have the entire long-term care population vaccinated within two months.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, unlike others in development, are mRNA vaccines. They’re based on synthetic genetic material (messenger RNA) that, once injected, creates a virus antigen inside a person’s body that can help the immune system fight the virus.
MRNA vaccines are relatively new technology. Because of their makeup, mRNA vaccines must be stored at extremely low temperatures, often requiring specialized freezers equipped with dry ice for safe storage.
Some agencies, including the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, have already purchased special equipment to help with this distribution, though it’s unclear how prepared different parts of the state are.
As vaccine shipments come into the five hubs, Nelson said National Guard teams will work to break down and repackage doses to be sent to sites for administering.
In coming weeks, as the availability of the vaccine increases, Nelson said the National Guard will have the flexibility to add hubs if necessary, while other providers — like pharmacies — will be eligible to receive direct shipments of the vaccines.
Per West Virginia’s vaccination plan and federal directive, distribution will occur across West Virginia in phases, starting with more vulnerable populations and front-line workers first, and eventually expanding to the general public.
Justice said he hopes to reach the public by mid-March. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, said last week it will probably “take months” before widespread vaccinations occur in the United States. From December until at least March, distribution will be focused on high-risk and highly vulnerable individuals, but by April, it could be “open season,” Fauci said, meaning anyone should have access.
Those getting the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines must receive two doses, weeks apart, to reach 95% efficacy, according to the Federal Drug Administration. While this will be simple within facilities like long-term care centers and hospital staff, challenges could lay ahead as the state prepares to inoculate more scattered populations.
Dale Witte, spokesman for the Charleston Area Medical Center, said Monday the hospital system received 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with about 2,000 more on the way for its initial allotment.
CAMC will administer its first doses to employees who are directly supporting COVID-19 patient care on Tuesday, Witte said.
West Virginia University announced last week it would start receiving Pfizer vaccine doses on Dec. 27, and would prioritize voluntary vaccinations for employees over the age of 65, or those with underlying health conditions. Other colleges, including Fairmont State and Marshall University, shared similar plans.
According to the FDA, there have not been any “severe” side effects reported in trials for the Pfizer vaccines. The most common side effects included irritation at the point of injection, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain and fever, and were more common in younger populations.
While Pfizer was first approved, there are a number of other vaccines in development that could be completed in coming weeks or months, including those at Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.
In the following months as vaccination becomes more common, people should still be following as many mitigation measures as they can to slow the virus’ spread, including wearing a mask, social distancing and avoiding large, indoor gatherings, Justice said Monday.
“We’ve got to make it to the vaccine. That’s all there is to it,” Justice said.