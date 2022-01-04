HUNTINGTON — A lane closure is scheduled for Tuesday through Wednesday morning as phase two of the Miller Road overpass bridge replacement on Interstate 64 at Mile Post 9 begins, according to a release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation.
Workers will be installing a temporary barrier system from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday to protect the work zone, according to the release. This will shift traffic on to the new bridge and contraflow lane.
Eastbound traffic lanes will be shifted to use the median area, which will include a contraflow lane for maintaining traffic through the work zone, state transportation officials said, and westbound traffic will not be adjusted during this phase.
Work will continue on phase two until summer 2022 and possible lane closures in the future will be from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., as needed, the release said.
Drivers should expect delays, adjust their commuting schedules and use alternative routes when possible. Officials also asked drivers to use caution when traveling and follow all posted speed limits in the new traffic pattern.
The Miller Road overpass project replaces and expands two side-by-side structures. Officials working on the project say the two existing 256-foot bridges each carry two lanes of traffic. The ongoing work will replace the aging structures with a single 270-foot bridge capable of carrying three lanes in each direction.
The new design improves safety and boosts the bridges’ traffic capacity, officials said. While the existing bridges have 12-foot lanes, they also have relatively narrow shoulders. The new design widens the shoulders on both sides of the bridge as well as providing additional lanes. That will bring the structure up to current standards for construction and safety and boost traffic capacity to more than 43,000 vehicles a day.
