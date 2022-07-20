CHARLESTON — A man got the maximum sentence Wednesday for the 2020 killing of a Charleston police officer.
Kanawha Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey sentenced Joshua Phillips to a determinant term of 40 years in prison.
A jury last month convicted Phillips of second-degree murder for killing Charleston Patrolman Cassie Johnson in December 2020 as she responded to a parking complaint call on Garrison Avenue.
“You ended her life just as you live your life, with no respect or regard for lawful society or for those who have committed their lives to enforce those laws, to protect peaceful, law-abiding citizens from those who chose the lifestyle that you’ve lived for your choices,” Bailey said before sentencing Phillips.
Phillips will also serve six months for his conviction of simple possession of the medication Klonopin. That sentence will be served consecutively to the 40-year prison term. Phillips was ordered to pay $8,000 in restitution.
Witness testimony during the trial indicated Phillips illegally parked his vehicle while he went inside a house on Garrison Avenue to purchase pills. Johnson responded to the parking complaint and the two eventually got into a physical altercation during which the man shot Johnson in the neck. Phillips was shot twice in the altercation.
Phillips’ defense attorney John Sullivan on Wednesday asked that he serve home incarceration for the murder, an outcome Sullivan said Phillips acknowledged was "a lot to ask for" given the murder conviction.
Addressing the court, Phillips apologized "for the grief I've caused."
"I apologize for my actions causing the death of Cassie Johnson," he said. "If I could change what happened or trade places with her, I would."
Assistant Kanawha County Prosecutor Don Morris argued that a sentence of home confinement would be “inappropriate.” He asked Bailey for the maximum sentence of 40 years.
“This man killed a 28-year-old police officer because he didn't want to go to jail because he had a little bit of dope in his pocket,” Morris said. “A man who probably would have been bonded out when he went to magistrate court, probably never would have seen the jail, your honor, because during COVID very few people went to jail unless they committed an extremely serious crime.
“He would have gotten to magistrate court and before Cassie Johnson would have finished the paperwork he would have been out, and yet he took her life,” Morris said. “Justice demands the state ask this court to give him the maximum sentence, to run those sentences consecutively.”
Speaking to the court about the effect her daughter’s death has had on her life, Sheryl Johnson told the court Cassie was living her “ultimate dream” of being a Charleston police officer.
“She loved her job and worked hard to be good at it all the way to her last breath at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020,” Sheryl Johnson said. "She was a hero. Even in death, she gave the ultimate gift by donating her organs so others could live.”
Cassie Johnson will live on forever in the hearts and minds of all who knew and loved her, Sheryl Johnson said.
“You will be forgotten when the cell door slams shut,” Johnson said, addressing Phillips. “I could sit here and tell you ‘I hate you’ and ‘I wish you were dead.’ But you're not worth my time. From this day forward, you're the dirt under my feet, and I can clean my shoes.”
Sheryl Johnson expressed disappointment in the jury’s verdict of second-degree murder. Prosecutors had charged him with first-degree murder. Johnson said the sentence showed “sheer disrespect” to police officers.
“My hope for Mr. Phillips is that every day left in your miserable life you see a beautiful Cassie’s face and vividly remember how you threw your pitiful life away for 63 pills,” she said. “You intentionally murdered a beautiful person for 63 pills.”
Johnson added that she forgives Phillips so that she can be forgiven and one day see her daughter again.
Cassie Johnson’s sister, Chelsea, and best friend, Erin Simon, also spoke about the effect Johnson’s death had on their lives.
“She was single-handedly one of the best people I've ever known,” Chelsea Johnson said of her younger sister. “She had a huge heart, a big personality, a smile that could brighten the darkest room and a laugh that was unlike any other. I could take time to tell you all the amazing things that she could do, but I'll just tell you what she did the best, and that was love.
"Cassie loved her family, her friends, her animals, her brothers and sisters at the Charleston Police Department and her community," she said.
Chelsea Johnson said Phillips “ruined her life.” After her sister’s death, she doesn’t sleep much, suffers from anxiety over things that did not formerly bother her, and has a “hatred” in her heart that she’s never felt before that’s incompatible with who she is as a person.
“It's a daily fight and mental strain every day between hating the person who murdered my sister and the way that I was raised is the right thing to do,” she said. “How one person can bring so much pain to so many people, I'll never understand.”
Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Phillips' mother, Deloris Phillips, said the trial was unfair and should not have been held in Kanawha County. She said she would appeal the sentence.
In a joint statement Wednesday afternoon, Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin and Police Chief Tyke Hunt said the sentence will hopefully bring closure to Johnson’s family, friends, fellow police officers and the entire Charleston community.
“This has been a long and painful process, but all along we have maintained faith and trust in the justice system, and today is no exception,” the statement reads. “Our job now is to continue to honor the legacy of our fallen sister and work to live up to the high standards Cassie set as a Charleston police officer. We will never forget the passion and honor Cassie brought to her job protecting Charleston, and we promise to strive every day to live up to those expectations.”