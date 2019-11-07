Hatchet suspect

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help identifying a man accused of threatening an employee with a hatchet after being caught shoplifting Sunday morning.

 Courtesy of the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect accused of threatening a Walmart employee with a hatchet after being caught shoplifting.

The suspect is a white male who was wearing a red toboggan and sweatshirt at the time of the incident.

The Herald-Dispatch previously reported an unknown male suspect attempted to steal more than $500 worth of cigarettes by stuffing them into a stolen backpack early Sunday morning at the Walmart on U.S. 60. When confronted, the suspect tried to flee and threatened an employee with a hatchet before dropping the merchandise and fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call 304-743-1594.

The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed seven incident reports in a printout ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday. The reports were not made available, so these are the only details known:

Battery, 10 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 4th Avenue.

Warrant service, 6:13 p.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of Marcum Terrace.

Auto breaking and entering, 8 p.m. Monday, 100 block of 8th Avenue.

Warrant service, 12:06 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Springdale Avenue.

Paraphernalia, 10:41 a.m. Tuesday, 10th Street and 9th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 12:45 a.m. Oct. 24, 400 block of 12th Street West.

Trespassing, shoplifting, 12:11 a.m. Sept. 29, 2800 block of 5th Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:

Joshua Bradley Rose, 32, was incarcerated at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with transferring stolen property. Bond was $15,000.

Follow reporter Taylor Stuck on Twitter and Facebook @TaylorStuckHD.

Follow reporter Taylor Stuck on Twitter and Facebook @TaylorStuckHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.