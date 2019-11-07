HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect accused of threatening a Walmart employee with a hatchet after being caught shoplifting.
The suspect is a white male who was wearing a red toboggan and sweatshirt at the time of the incident.
The Herald-Dispatch previously reported an unknown male suspect attempted to steal more than $500 worth of cigarettes by stuffing them into a stolen backpack early Sunday morning at the Walmart on U.S. 60. When confronted, the suspect tried to flee and threatened an employee with a hatchet before dropping the merchandise and fleeing the scene on a bicycle.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call 304-743-1594.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed seven incident reports in a printout ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday. The reports were not made available, so these are the only details known:
Battery, 10 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 4th Avenue.
Warrant service, 6:13 p.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of Marcum Terrace.
Auto breaking and entering, 8 p.m. Monday, 100 block of 8th Avenue.
Warrant service, 12:06 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Springdale Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 10:41 a.m. Tuesday, 10th Street and 9th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 12:45 a.m. Oct. 24, 400 block of 12th Street West.
Trespassing, shoplifting, 12:11 a.m. Sept. 29, 2800 block of 5th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Joshua Bradley Rose, 32, was incarcerated at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with transferring stolen property. Bond was $15,000.
