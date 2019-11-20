HUNTINGTON — Huntington area photographers were encouraged this season to look through their lenses to examine what in the city makes them “grateful” this fall.
Photo contest judges considered more than 75 submissions to the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District-sponsored photo contest, the theme of which was “What about the Huntington area are you especially grateful for?”
Among the contestants were Huntington High School students, who produced 32 submissions.
Prizes were awarded Tuesday evening during a reception at the Ritter Park Rose Garden Room With A View. The first-place ribbon went to Larry Rodes, of Huntington, with a photo titled “Fond Memories,” featuring children playing in a red wagon.