HUNTINGTON — Huntington area photographers were encouraged this season to look through their lenses to examine what in the city makes them “grateful” this fall.

Photo contest judges considered more than 75 submissions to the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District-sponsored photo contest, the theme of which was “What about the Huntington area are you especially grateful for?”

Among the contestants were Huntington High School students, who produced 32 submissions.

Prizes were awarded Tuesday evening during a reception at the Ritter Park Rose Garden Room With A View. The first-place ribbon went to Larry Rodes, of Huntington, with a photo titled “Fond Memories,” featuring children playing in a red wagon.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.