Children on Tuesday were treated to a special chocolate milk, treats and tales edition of the Cabell County Public Library's weekly Tea, Treats and Tales program.

Library clerk Lana Teaford read from the book, "The Chocolate Touch," and children enjoyed chocolate milk and a sensory activity involving candy bars between chapters.

