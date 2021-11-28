HUNTINGTON — A local physician and Marshall University alumnus, Scott E. Moore, M.D., and his wife, Rebecca, have established an endowed scholarship with the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine to assist aspiring physicians from the southern coalfields of West Virginia.
Scott Moore, a native of Matewan, West Virginia, and a graduate of Matewan High School and Alice Lloyd College in Pippa Passes, Kentucky. He earned his Doctor of Medicine from the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in 2004 and completed his residency at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School in Worcester, Massachusetts. He is now a diagnostic radiologist in Ashland, Kentucky.
“I am truly grateful for the outstanding education, mentoring and support the School of Medicine provided,” Scott Moore said. “With this scholarship, I hope to assist, encourage and inspire our future physician leaders. So much has been given to me along the way. I’m happy and very blessed to be able to help.”
The Dr. Scott E. Moore Scholarship is designated for entering first-year medical students from Mingo County, West Virginia. Second preference will be given to students from the surrounding counties of Lincoln, Logan, McDowell or Wayne. The scholarship is renewable for three additional years, pending normal academic progress.
