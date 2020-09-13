MILTON — Family-friendly fall fun begins this weekend in the city of Milton as two attractions have now opened their gates to the public.
Beginning Sunday, Sept. 13, Kim McGann and Blaine Stoll will open a pick-your-own pumpkin patch at Stoll Farm after planting more than 4,000 pumpkins earlier this year.
It’s the couple’s third year planting pumpkins, but first time doing it on such a large scale, bringing approximately 55 different varieties of pumpkins to the field.
“Last year, we planted about 400 pumpkins and took them to the farmers markets around here, but this year we decided to get a little bigger, plant 4,000 of them, and invite people out for a pick-your-own patch,” said McGann, co-owner of the farm.
It costs $8 to ride a shuttle to the patch, but the price of admission includes both the ride and one orange pumpkin. A farm store is also located on the property and does not require paid admission.
“In there we have additional pumpkins for sale and other items such as mini hay bales, decorative corn, mums and other fall decor,” McGann said. “We do have to focus extra on safety, so masks will be required inside the store and on the wagon ride and are highly encouraged in the pick-your-own patch.”
Stoll Farm will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Also in Milton, the 8-acre corn maze at Cooper Family Farms opened Saturday with a new theme for 2020, “Lost in Liberty.”
“Our everyday lives have been altered and sometimes put on hold. The maze, though, is going to be open, though we, as most every other business, will need to have some adaptations,” maze organizers stated on their website. “We are still going to be there to provide you and your family a safe, quality retreat from all the craziness that this world is experiencing.”
According to information made available online, social distancing will be encouraged for those attending the maze. Many of the hands-on activities and games will not be available, and masks must be worn at all times.
Additionally, there will be no public shuttle from the parking lot to the maze, but arrangements can be made to transport supplies or pumpkins purchased from the patch. The property will still be available for private parties and fire-pit use.
Admission is free for ages 3 and under, and $8 for ages 4 and up. Admission to the “Field of Screams” Haunted Maze is $12. The maze is open 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The final day of the maze this year is Nov. 1.