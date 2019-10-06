HUNTINGTON — Few will argue there is anything pleasant about picking up after a pet.
But not doing so isn’t just rude, it’s unsanitary — and the bacteria doesn’t just stay in that spot.
That admittedly annoying but simple courtesy of scooping and properly tossing your dog’s waste was the overarching message for the second annual Canine Carnival, organized by the Huntington Stormwater Utility, on Saturday at Ritter Park in Huntington.
Dozens of dogs and their humans turned out for a day of fun and games just for them, including a costume contest, an obstacle course and demonstrations by Huntington Police K-9 units.
The message may at first seem odd coming from Huntington’s wastewater utility, but director Sherry Wilkins explained how the matter falls squarely as their responsibility. When it rains and waste is left on the sidewalk or on the grass, those particles and germs wash directly into the nearest stream or lake through the city’s storm drains.
One of those nearby streams is Fourpole Creek, which runs along the south edge of Ritter Park through Huntington. Fourpole Creek is currently designated an “impaired stream,” specifically due to its high bacteria concentration, by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.
More than half of Fourpole Creek’s watershed is outside Huntington city limits, but lessening the amount of bacteria that flows from the city could profoundly change the waterway’s health.
“When you consider the thousands of dogs in Huntington and you add all that waste up, that’s a lot of bacteria,” Wilkins said. “This is our part to keep Fourpole Creek clean.”
Though the subject of Saturday’s fun outreach, animal waste is just one substance that can pollute a stream. Wilkins also warned against allowing chemicals, such as vehicle leaks and pesticides, from entering the storm drain system — which leads directly to public waterways.