HUNTINGTON — On a hot summer morning in late June, Jim Case thought he'd ride home in his vehicle after playing pickleball, but he didn't.
Tim Breedings didn't expect to be called a hero at the end of the day, either, but he was.
After playing each other in a match at the Ritter Park pickleball courts, Case went to sit in his lawn chair near the courts. Breedings had crossed the street to use the restroom before returning to the court.
When he came back, the 72-year-old Case was unresponsive and had slumped back in his chair, alarming the others in his group that something was wrong. One witness said his eyes rolled back into his head, and he began convulsing.
That's when Breedings sprang into action, asking for help in getting Case, who was having a heart attack, to the ground before administering CPR for several minutes before first responders were able to arrive on the scene and take over.
“It’s something that stuck in my mind for several days after. To think if I did the right thing, did I act quick enough, did I do it right," Breedings said. "I can’t say enough about our first responders and the work that they do. This was a first for me, but they are a special group of people that do this all the time.”
Breedings said that he gone through numerous CPR trainings, but he had never had to use that training until Case collapsed. Huntington Fire Department Chief Jan Rader was one of the first emergency responders on the scene and later returned to update the group on Case's condition.
“(Rader) said 90 percent of the time when they arrive on the scene, nobody is doing anything. They’re standing there waiting to the ambulance to arrive. By that time it’s too late," Breedings said. "She said without us, Jim would not have survived."
Case said he doesn't remember much about that day or the next week and half he spent in the intensive care unit. But after 23 days in the hospital, he was released and allowed to return home.
“It’s still a blur. My wife has been filling me in on some of the details," he said. "I remember playing pickleball and the next thing was waking up in the hospital 12 days later.”
"He is a hero," Jim's wife, Frances Case, said of Breedings. "I know a lot of those people that he plays with. But he is one of the people that I don’t know. As soon as you’re feeling a little bit better I want to talk to him and thank him personally. If he hadn’t (done CPR) immediately, there would have been no chance Jim would have survived."
On Tuesday, she got that chance, and Case was able to reunite with his pickleball group for the first time since suffering the heart attack, a moment that he and his wife had looked forward to for many days.
Breedings said he doesn't see himself as a hero, just someone who took action at the appropriate time, and hopes what happened that day encourages people to enroll in a CPR training course.
"This isn’t about me, but more so for people to see the value in taking the training,” he said. “It’s not that difficult; it can be enjoyable."
For Case, who is otherwise healthy, what happened that morning at the Ritter Park pickleball courts was something he won't soon forget. His wife said he didn't have any pre-existing conditions and that he works out frequently at the Huntington YMCA and plays pickleball twice every week.
She said they are grateful for the prayers, quick response from Breedings and diligent work from the first responders — each of whom played a major role in making sure her husband lived.