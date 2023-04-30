ASHLAND — Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing leisure activities in the Tri-State and the entire U.S. It’s great exercise and popular with all ages. Whether you live in Kentucky, Ohio or West Virginia, there is a club to play with.
“Pickleball has just been kind of growing in general, all over the place. I know in, like, in Ashland here, last summer we just got, Central Park gave us 10 dedicated pickleball courts. They turned some of the old tennis courts into pickleball courts. We did already have six that were older and then they refinished those six and gave us four more,” said Jason Aldrich, president of the Ashland Pickleball Club.
Pickleheads is a site that can help players locate courts near them. Even though several parks and recreation sites have added courts in the past year, it’s still not enough to accommodate demand.
Ken Pemberton, president of the Huntington Pickleball Club, says that right now, there are not enough local courts to accommodate the rising interest.
“It’s one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States,” said Bob Stacey, former president and founder of the Ashland Pickleball Club.
Membership to the Ashland club is $15, and T-shirts cost $25. They also do a Christmas party and team tournaments within the club.
“I haven’t played as much due to some back injuries, but I still live in Ashland and I still help with tournaments in the club. We’ll have, at least three times a year, in-house tournaments with the club,” Stacey said.
There are free lessons at the YMCA (for YMCA members) and also at Central Park every Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. during the summer.
“It got started slowly and then people started seeing the game, liking it, and started playing,” Stacey said.
It’s a sport that all ages are playing.
“Last summer we saw a lot of just families coming out, like parents and their kids coming out and playing and it’s just, it’s just something good to get out and spend some time outdoors,” said Aldrich.
“We go from 18 all the way up to 84 in our club, and the majority of the people are age 50 to 75, probably 60% of them are 50 to 75. You know, when you’re retired and you want something to do physically, I mean, I got into it just to lose weight. I lost 35 pounds in three and a half months and then I decided to get competitive with it,” said Pemberton.
Pemberton just got back from competing in the U.S. Open in Naples, Florida, from April 15-22.
Aldrich said that four or five years ago, you might have seen 15 to 20 people playing at the Central Park courts in Ashland. That number has grown to 40 to 50 most evenings. Not all of them are members of the club, and you don’t have to be a member to use the courts.
“If you’re a member of our club, we have little in-house tournaments and get togethers and do stuff like that. Not everybody wants to do that, but there’s also tournaments throughout the year all over the place,” Aldrich said.
Paddles range in price from $15 to $200, but Aldrich says that if you show up at the Central Park courts on any given night, someone usually has extra paddles they might let you borrow. It’s a very community-centric, friendly activity.
“It’s just something fun to do. If you don’t want to be competitive, you don’t have to be; if you do want to be competitive, you can be. You can get some really good competitive games playing. There’s a lot of good players in this area,” Aldrich said.
“If you want to find a tournament, there’s a tournament every weekend somewhere in the United States within a day’s drive from Huntington,” Stacey said.
The Huntington Pickleball Club is fairly new in comparison to the Ashland club. It started in the spring of 2021 with 75 people but now has about 150 members. It’s also much more informal than the Ashland club. Membership costs $25 and it only meet once a year in the spring.
“It’s not complicated, and nobody plays pickleball for the first time and walks away and says, ‘I don’t like that,’” Pemberton said.
There are three divisions: beginners, intermediate and advanced. Everyone schedules their own matches, which are played between now and the end of September. Then there is a championship for each division in October. Anyone can still join; they just need to contact Pemberton and he will help find anyone interested a partner to play with. Everybody plays everybody at least once.
“Anybody that wants to join the club, by all means they just need to contact me and we’ll walk them through it,” he said.
It’s similar to tennis, but Pemberton says it’s not a sport that requires hours of practice. It’s easier to play because it’s a smaller court and a wiffle ball doesn’t move as fast as a tennis ball.
“You can pick it up pretty quickly and have success the first day,” Pemberton said.
“It’s a game and you can have fun and exercise, lose weight and socialize with all occupations — doctors, lawyers, dentists — it don’t matter; they’re all playing. So it’s not like stuck to a certain status of rich, poor. Everybody’s playing it,” Pemberton said. “So, if you’re a Democrat you’ll be playing with a Republican.”
