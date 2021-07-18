HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Symphony Orchestra returned to the stage Saturday with the summer’s first Picnic with the Pops concert at Harris Riverfront Park.
The performance featured country musician Billy Dean.
The Picnic with the Pops series typically draws thousands of people to the riverfront for concerts in an outdoors setting, with guests encouraged to picnic during the show. The series was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The next Picnic with the Pops concert will take place Aug. 14, featuring guest artist Melissa Manchester, who sings music in the pop and adult contemporary styles.
Led by Maestro Kimo Furumoto, the Huntington Symphony Orchestra has been in existence in various forms since the 1930s. Some of the musicians who were with the original group through the 1950s still play with the ensemble.
More information can be found on the Huntington Symphony Orchestra’s website at www.huntingtonsymphony.org.