HUNTINGTON - The Pilot Club of Huntington's 67th annual Antiques Show and Sale will take place this weekend at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena and Convention Center.
The show runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18.
Admission is $6 per person at the door and good for all three days.
Joy Cline, co-chairwoman of the Antiques Show and Sale, said there will be 20 vendors set up. Some of the vendors are local, but many come from out of state, Cline said. Types of items for sale include furniture, jewelry, glass and collectible figurines, as well as primitive pieces.
Cline said the Pilot Club of Huntington has raised more than half a million dollars throughout the years, and all the money goes back into the community in the form of grants.
All profits from the Antiques Show and Sale will go back into the community, and Cline said she hopes attendees are aware of the charitable aspect of the event.
"I hope that they enjoy helping, as it is a charitable event, and that part of the reason they come is to help the local charitable organizations," Cline said. "I always just kind of hope that they think about that part of it, and I hope that they'll find something that they can take home with them and enjoy."
Those interested in more information or purchasing advance tickets may call 304-633-9592.