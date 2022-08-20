HUNTINGTON — Tri-State antiquers might find a new treasure at the Pilot Club of Huntington’s 68th annual Antiques Show & Sale.
The show opened Friday and will continue through Sunday, Aug. 21, at Mountain Health Arena Conference Center in downtown Huntington. Hours for Saturday are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $6 per person and is good for all days of the show.
Professional antiques dealers from a number of states are at the event. Their wares include a variety of items, such as antiques and collectibles, for a range of prices.
Debbie Chapman, a co-chair of the club’s event, said during a recent Huntington City Council meeting that the Pilot Club has given back almost $700,000 to community organizations through grants. One such project was purchasing a vehicle for the City of Huntington’s Safety Town program for children with disabilities.
The club’s parent organization is Pilot International, which was founded in 1921.
“Pilot International’s mission is to influence positive change in communities throughout our world,” Chapman said. “To do this, our members come together in friendship and service, focusing on encouraging brain safety and supporting those who care for others.”
For more information, call 304-697-2082 or 304-736-3513.
The 2022 event is the first antiques show the Pilot Club has held in two years. The 2020 and 2021 shows were canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.
