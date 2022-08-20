The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Tri-State antiquers might find a new treasure at the Pilot Club of Huntington’s 68th annual Antiques Show & Sale.

The show opened Friday and will continue through Sunday, Aug. 21, at Mountain Health Arena Conference Center in downtown Huntington. Hours for Saturday are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $6 per person and is good for all days of the show.

