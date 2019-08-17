HUNTINGTON — Not many annual events can boast the longevity of the Pilot Club of Huntington's Antiques Show and Sale.
Now in its 67th year, that staying power is a testament to not only the show's consistent popularity, but the tenacity of the women who organize it — having taken up that mantle after those who first started it have passed.
Drawing 19 vendors from across the country to the Big Sandy Superstore Conference Center in downtown Huntington, the show spread for sale a smorgasbord of relics from the past - from curious decorative doodads to high-end antique furniture, silver and glassware, and even antique Edison Victrolas.
"I hear people all the time talk about how they'll get together with their girlfriends and come down each year," said Joy Cline, who co-chairs the show for the Pilot Club. "It's just tradition with some people."
It was Dan Marquette's 32nd year traveling from Marietta, Ohio, to sell at the show - one of 38 antique sales at which he sets up his antique glassware across the country each year.
"It's a nice show, it's an easy show, and the people are lovely. I just love the ladies who run the show," Marquette said.
"Things that you'll see at an antique show are things that can't be created again," he added. "The workmanship is just not available anymore."
The Pilot Club generally raises around $15,000 from the annual show - mostly from vendor fees and admission - which is then dispersed through mini-grants to organizations in the community. Last year's grant recipients included the Barboursville Veterans Home, the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind, Lily's Place, Safety Town, The Salvation Army and the Tri-State Literacy Council.
The show continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. Admission is $6 at the door.