HUNTINGTON — Huntington Dance Theatre’s three-day Pirates and Princesses camp began Monday, July 27, in Huntington.
The dance studio on 4th Avenue is offering the morning camp as a way to get young pirates and princesses, ages 3 to 8, moving and having fun over the summer.
According to the Huntington Dance Theatre, dance and movement activities, along with crafts and a snack will be offered daily for the participating dancers.
While masks are allowed, they are not required due to the children’s age, and volunteers are on hand to help everyone with social distancing while still having fun.