WHEELERSBURG, Ohio — Justin Pizzulli has been sworn to fill the 90th district state representative seat left by the resignation of Brian Baldridge, R-Winchester.
Baldridge stepped down earlier this year after Gov. Mike DeWine appointed him as director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture.
Pizzulli was selected to the post by Scioto County Republicans, according to a news release.
"It is an honor to be selected to serve my community in the Ohio House," Pizzulli said. "I am passionate about delivering for our community, protecting our rights and expanding, investing in economic opportunity."
"I look forward to proving myself to my constituents as I work tirelessly to represent them at the Statehouse," he said.
Pizzulli is a resident with Real Estate Gallery in the Ironton and Wheelersburg areas. He has 12 years of experience as a real estate agent, according to the release.
He also has worked as a commercial freight train conductor for about two years. Pizzulli received his bachelor's degree from Shawnee State University and a master of science degree from Marshall University.
Pizzulli is a committee member of the Scioto County Republican Party, a volunteer for the new school bond levy for Green Township High School, a Salvation Army bell ringer, an event planner for the Rotary Club and an active member of the NRA of Scioto County, according to the release.
