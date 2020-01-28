HUNTINGTON — All structures listed on Huntington’s vacant building registry will now require their owners’ names and contact information be displayed on them following an ordinance approved by the City Council Monday night.
Council members unanimously approved the second-reading of an ordinance that updates the city’s current vacant building ordinance, which requires homes vacant for more than 210 consecutive days be registered to the city with an annual fee. The amended ordinance requires the name of the building’s owner, the owner’s new address and phone number, if available, be displayed on each of the 700 buildings currently on the registry.
Huntington Attorney Scott Damron said the ordinance is modeled after a similar program in Chicago, which requires a red X be on buildings deemed structurally hazardous to first responders.
“It seems to be working very well there,” he said. “It will assist the first responders, it will keep the building owners from being anonymous and also provide some public information for people living in the neighborhoods to know who actually owns these buildings that are vacant.”
The placards will be prepared by the Public Works Department’s sign division. They will be paid for by the city, which will be a “nominal” expense because the city already has the ability and materials to print them, Damron said previously.
Buildings newly listed on the registry will receive a placard after 30 days. Homes that are actively for sale or under renovation are not required to be placed on the registry, he said.
Owners may register their properties as vacant after 30 days with a one-time registration fee. Doing so excludes them from paying the city’s monthly refuse fee. After that, owners are required to pay a fee for each year their property is listed on the registry to cover the expense of police and fire protection. Code enforcement officers may also list a building on the registry if they are made aware of it being vacant.
Also Monday, council members approved a resolution to purchase three new Harley Davidson Road King motorcycles for the Huntington Police Department. Interim Chief Ray Cornwell said the motorcycles will be purchased from Black Sheep Harley Davidson, of Huntington, for $16,929 each. Compared to the equivalent civilian model, he said there’s a savings of $2,500 per bike.
The department currently has a fleet of six motorcycles, which range in age from 2000 models to 2016 models. Two of those bikes are no longer road-worthy and are unsafe to drive, he said.
During his report to council members, Mayor Steve Williams announced a tentative date for his annual State of the City Address. Williams said he is planning on delivering the address at 10 a.m. Feb. 14. Williams will discuss progress in the city, his vision of the future and present his proposed budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year to City Council.