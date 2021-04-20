HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education will publicly discuss for the first time a proposal to move attendance boundaries for elementary schools across the district.
Saxes said while no decision will be made at Tuesday’s regular meeting, which begins at 4:30 p.m., it’s a big moment for the school district.
“Tomorrow we’ll be previewing the redistricting boundaries for our elementary schools that our focus groups have worked on. After that presentation there will be a survey that goes out for people to provide their input,” Saxe said.
“Tomorrow will be the first time the community will be able to see the new attendance boundaries for schools,” he added.
At the meeting, the board will also discuss and vote on personnel, financial and policy issues.
The meeting is open to public attendance. To comply with the “Indoor Face Covering Requirement” Executive Order issued by Gov. Jim Justice, anyone attending the meeting is required to wear a mask or face covering.
Alternatively, special board meetings and regular board meetings will be available for virtual attendance via the Cabell County Schools YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/CabellSchools.