Nine-year-old Bryce Winkfield and his sister Braxtyn Winkfield say goodbye to their bus driver, Tom Henry, as they are picked up by their mother for summer break at the Explorer Academy in Huntington in this 2017 file photo. 

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — In order to increase the number of substitute bus drivers available for Cabell County Schools, the Board of Education approved a plan to hire operators and give them time to complete training.

Deputy Superintendent Tim Hardesty told Cabell County Board of Education members Tuesday the plan is to hire 20 itinerant substitute bus drivers for full-time positions and give them three months to complete all requirements to be certified.

Tim Hardesty, deputy superintendent, District Operations and Support, speaks during a press conference to announces an electric bus pilot program in partnership with GreenPower Motor Company outside of the Cabell County Board of Education on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, in Huntington.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

