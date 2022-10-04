Nine-year-old Bryce Winkfield and his sister Braxtyn Winkfield say goodbye to their bus driver, Tom Henry, as they are picked up by their mother for summer break at the Explorer Academy in Huntington in this 2017 file photo.
Tim Hardesty, deputy superintendent, District Operations and Support, speaks during a press conference to announces an electric bus pilot program in partnership with GreenPower Motor Company outside of the Cabell County Board of Education on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — In order to increase the number of substitute bus drivers available for Cabell County Schools, the Board of Education approved a plan to hire operators and give them time to complete training.
Deputy Superintendent Tim Hardesty told Cabell County Board of Education members Tuesday the plan is to hire 20 itinerant substitute bus drivers for full-time positions and give them three months to complete all requirements to be certified.
Hardesty said the plan must be approved by the West Virginia Department of Education before the jobs can be posted.
Hardesty said requiring potential drivers to get certified before employment means they have been required to undergo training with no compensation, sometimes for long periods of time and while working elsewhere to cover personal expenses. The new plan allows drivers to be officially hired and get paid while they train.
“What this process will allow us to do is hire them as an employee and start out right away with training,” Hardesty said. “There’s over 40 hours in seated training involved in getting your CDL. This means that their hours, as an employee, we can have them sit for those hours as soon as they start working.”
Those who apply for the positions are required to undergo background checks and drug screenings per standard Cabell County Schools employment.
During the three months upon hiring, trainees will be required to complete 40 hours of non-driving instruction, get their commercial learner’s permit and commercial driver’s license, have or complete first aid and CPR certification and other Department of Education requirements.
The proposed plan also requires itinerant substitute bus drivers to become classified as school aides or custodians by the end of the three-month grace period. When they are not needed for driving, this second classification allows them to be placed in schools.
Hardesty said this could help retain drivers as they would have consistent placement.
“After we’ve exhausted all of the callout system, then we have them placed somewhere that we need them for the day,” he said.
Hardesty said applicants will be offered conditional employment stating they will complete all requirements to be certified bus operators and either the aide or custodian. Employees will be paid the standard daily rate for new bus operators, which is $129.83 a day plus benefits.
The board approved the plan, pending Department of Education approval, and Rhonda Smalley said she believed other counties may look at the plan as ways to increase substitute driver availability.
The full plan can be found under the Oct. 4 Board of Education agenda, under the Our District tab on the Cabell County Schools website.
In other business:
The board ratified a five-day unpaid suspension for Cabell Midland High School teacher Andrew Richardson. The board does not comment on personnel matters, such as reasons for suspensions or terminations.
The board spoke out against Amendment 2, a proposed amendment on the ballot for the 2022 general election that would allow state lawmakers to adjust property taxes assessed on machinery and equipment, furniture and fixtures, leasehold investments, computer equipment, inventory and vehicles, along with cutting business and inventory taxes. Superintendent Ryan Saxe said this could significantly negatively impact revenue sources for Cabell County Schools.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Board of Education Office, 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
