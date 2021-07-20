CANNONSBURG, Ky. — The nearly vacant Kyova Mall on U.S. 60 west of Ashland is being repurposed into an entertainment center that will include a hotel, a convention center, an entertainment center, restaurants and a farmers market, according to Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney.
The $30 million project includes a 140,000-square-foot Malibu Jack’s indoor theme park at the former Elder-Beerman store and additional mall space that will include laser tag, bowling and 3D games. It is the third and largest such project similar to complexes in Lexington and Louisville, said Jason Camp, who bought the 92-acre mall property last week.
Malibu Jack’s hopes to open its 140,000-square-foot entertainment center by November, Chaney said.
The property called Camp Landing will provide 800 to 900 jobs in the next few years, Camp said. It includes a Rural King store, Camp said. He has sold the former Sears store to Boyd County and a two-acre parcel near Rural King that will be developed as a farmers market.
A movie theater is being remodeled and will be open next month, he said. Camp also will open a new restaurant at the Callahan’s site, along with another restaurant, and his company also will provide a restaurant at a new 300-room hotel to be built at the site.
Groundbreaking for the hotel is scheduled next year, he said.
“It’s going to be an entertainment center, not a mall,” Chaney said. “This project means everything for Boyd County. For the past 10 years, we’ve needed a spark of hope. This will open the door for economic development through tourism. It’s a massive undertaking that goes to quality of life. It will show Boyd County is open for business.”
Boyd County will develop a convention center at the former Sears building through American Rescue Plan funds and an $11 million refinanced bond issue, Chaney said. That project also will include $500,000 in improvements for the Boyd County detention center and to establish a dumpster program in the county, he said.
The 75,000-square-foot convention center will allow for sports-related tournaments including basketball, wrestling, batting cages, weight rooms and pickleball courts, Chaney said.
A kayak slip and fishing area along the Little Sandy River also is included in the plans, along with a walking and jogging track, Camp said.
Discussions are in the works for an apartment complex to be located on a 10-acre parcel, according to Camp. The project also could include a bourbon and beer distillery, he said.