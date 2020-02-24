PEDRO, Ohio — The Wayne National Forest is planning prescribed fires through the end of May to help ensure the growth of oak trees in three areas of up to 628 acres.
The burns are planned and overseen by firefighters, and methods used to conduct the fires are dependent upon weather and landscape conditions.
“Fire helps promote oak trees,” said Ironton District Ranger Tim Slone in a news release. “That’s why we use prescribed burns as one method to support vigorous oak-dominated forests across southeast Ohio.”
Oaks provide food for animals and are crucial for the sustainability of many species; these burns will assist oaks in outcompeting trees like maple and beech that are shade-tolerant, according to the release.
The planned burn areas are on Wayne’s Ironton Ranger District near the Pine Creek area.
The Wayne National Forest will follow strict guidelines and other factors like temperature, humidity, wind direction and speed and smoke dispersion, and will postpone the fires if the conditions do not meet regulations.