CHARLESTON — Six months after a legislative pilot program launched in Cabell County to reshape mental hygiene processes across West Virginia, people implementing it are seeing progress.
In 2022, the West Virginia Legislature tasked Cabell County entities with testing the waters of a newly passed law with hopes of better streamlining the process and making it easier for all parties involved in committing a patient.
The law seeks to better connect courts and medical systems while also relieving sheriffs’ departments of transportation duties by laying out duties and setting strict deadlines from the time an involuntary commitment application is made to when the person is housed at a facility.
In speaking to the Legislative Oversight Commission on Health and Human Resources Accountability at the Capitol on Monday, Abby Reale, director of advocacy for Mountain Health Network, said groups have been meeting since 2020 to find solutions for the overburdened mental hygiene infrastructure in the state.
She said the groups made major headway since the Cabell pilot project was greenlit mid-year 2022.
Reale said while not fully implemented yet, the pilot project has increased communication and drastically decreased the average time to get someone committed. On the flipside, she said there are several areas that need to be addressed.
Reale said the state needs to give better options for hospital patients who might present mental issues once they have already been admitted to the hospital for health issues, those whose mental issues are drug related and those who lack safe transportation for voluntary commitment.
Commission co-chair Delegate Matt Rohrbach, R-Cabell, said he had been in attendance for several of the group’s meetings since summer and was impressed.
“As we can see, Cabell County took their charge seriously and has come back to this body with some serious recommendations,” he said.
Reale asked for the pilot program to be extended for another year to continue exploring the positive signs.
The biggest improvement made in 2022 is a reduction of time it takes to get through the mental hygiene process from 16 hours to four hours. The change was made possible by lawmakers removing the need for medical clearance.
While the new law says remote mental health evaluations should only be used when all other options are exhausted, Reale said they have found success in using it when there are workforce and timing issues.
Reale said getting commissioners and attorneys to answer the phone in the middle of the night is a battle because they’re not paid for being on call.
Another positive sign is that Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital and Mountain Health have also changed forms to better streamline the process.
However, as the Cabell County pilot peels back the layers of the complex issues, more problems are found.
Reale said while a person can be held involuntarily for up to 72 hours when they come into an emergency room with mental issues, the same cannot be done for patients hospitalized for medical issues.
“We would like to be able to use that like when a patient (comes) in the emergency room, maybe they were incapacitated, and get up to the inpatient unit and it turns out there is something you know mentally going on,” she said. “Instead of, sort of, wildly letting them walk out the door.”
Reale added there is a need for a 72-hour substance use disorder locked detox treatment facility. In January 2022, 21 of the 33 people who were committed had substance use disorder, she said as an example. The majority of those were meth users, but multiple substance use is prevalent.
Reale added Medicaid currently does not cover treatment for meth use and detox, and some patients aren’t able to seek help before they get to the point of crisis. She pointed to a high-level detox facility in Mason County that stopped accepting Medicaid because of the number of denials for its medically monitored programs.
She said patients are being detoxed at Bateman and then released on the streets. She questioned if that was the right option for those people. A lockdown detox treatment facility could not only help patients but also keep emergency room staff safe, she said.
Reale also said they would like to look at reviewing giving people access to drug court on a misdemeanor level.
Sen. Jack Woodrum, R-Summers, asked if making simple possession a felony would solve the issue, but Reale said she could not respond.
The group has also found barriers for placement, especially for voluntary patients, due to lack of beds. Bateman reported it’s spending about $15 million in diversions to area hospitals due to not having the capacity, Reale said.
While Cabell County has an abundance of options for psychiatric care beds, Reale said rural counties see a bigger issue in finding someone a bed. When a patient is discharged, there are few options for treatment. The lack of a statewide uniform process and lack of mental health workers in rural areas exacerbate the problems.
Reale encouraged lawmakers to continue to find ways to recruit mental health workers to the state, which could help residents before they get to the point of a crisis and need to be institutionalized.
“West Virginia actually ranked second in mental health needs and so it’s something that is prevalent,” she said. “But also only 12% of people are getting their needs met when it comes to mental health in West Virginia.”
In related matters, Reale said in 2020 the Legislature removed a temporary observation period from state law. Now providers must restart the entire process for patients who return to the hospital after being discharged because they need more stabilization.
Reale said the group is looking at a community observation period and how they can do better to make sure a patient is staying on track after they leave.
The group has also found barriers with reimbursement coverage, with major differences between involuntary and voluntary coverage.
Reale said it could be $900 for involuntary commitment, but $500 for voluntary commitments.
Reale said there is a need for a process for the transportation of voluntary treatment of a dependent adult. Reale said sometimes they have a patient who is willing to go to treatment but is a harm to themselves or others, which makes transporting in a family car difficult.
Transportation reimbursement costs are also a barrier, as the sheriff is only getting reimbursement costs when they’re transporting patients to a hospital and nothing prior, Reale said.
Reale said while in 2022 the Legislature added a requirement for a “transportation standardization group,” the group has not met and standards have not been developed to allow the pilot to begin using different types of transportation options.
The review and audit requirement created in the 2022 legislation meant to collect data and make sure errors in commitments are not being made has not yet been implemented, Reale said.