HUNTINGTON — Last week, the Huntington Planning Commission tabled a proposal for the development of storage units along Virginia Avenue.
According to proposal documents, B & B Holdings plans to create a storage facility in the 1700 block of Virginia Avenue over about 1.3 acres. As it is more than one acre, the plan needed a public hearing of the Planning Commission. After that, the commission can approve, reject or require the developer to provide more information about preliminary plans of the project. The item will not be forwarded to the Huntington City Council.
A representative of B & B Holdings, which is based in Ashland, and a resident who lives near the property both addressed the commission during its Monday meeting. City Planner Janney Lockman said per Planning Commission hearing requirements, property owners and residents within a 400-foot radius of the site were given notice, and legal advertisements were published in The Herald-Dispatch.
In June, B & B Holdings submitted a petition to rezone properties east of 17th Street West from R-2 residential to C-2 Highway Commercial District to build a parking lot at the corner of Virginia Avenue. The petition was granted, according to documents in the meeting packet.
Other properties in the area are have residential, highway commercial and light industrial designations. The site that B & B Holdings plans to use for the storage units is currently seven vacant lots.
Lockman told commissioners that of the utilities contacted about the proposal, Appalachian Power suggested moving the units five feet to the north because of clearance needed on some existing utility lines.
In response to commissioners’ questions, the company representative, Michelle Bissett, said during the meeting that slightly moving the units should be fine and added that she was not part of discussions about switching plans from a parking lot to storage units.
Teresa Colton, the resident who addressed the commission, said she has issues sleeping with the current traffic in the area. She also presented signatures from other nearby residents.
“I can feel my house shake when large trucks come down the street,” Colton said. “I feel that we are being surrounded by commercial businesses and excess waste and will soon be asked to sell our homes.”
Commissioner Carl Eastham made a motion to approve the petition, but a second was not made. Commissioner Sean Hornbuckle said he thought the commission was not going to vote during Monday’s meeting but at a time when other representatives were present. The commission tabled the petition until its next meeting, which is 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5.
The commission also tabled a petition from JTH Rentals at the request of the developer. The petition, which calls for rezoning property in Highlawn, including the former Emmons Elementary School site, was sent back to the Planning Commission during a September City Council meeting.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
