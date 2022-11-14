The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

According to proposal documents, B & B Holdings plans to create a storage facility in the 1700 block of Virginia Avenue. The size would be about 1.3 acres.

 Screenshot from November Planning Commission packet

HUNTINGTON — Last week, the Huntington Planning Commission tabled a proposal for the development of storage units along Virginia Avenue.

According to proposal documents, B & B Holdings plans to create a storage facility in the 1700 block of Virginia Avenue over about 1.3 acres. As it is more than one acre, the plan needed a public hearing of the Planning Commission. After that, the commission can approve, reject or require the developer to provide more information about preliminary plans of the project. The item will not be forwarded to the Huntington City Council.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

