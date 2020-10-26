ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Plans are in the works to build a senior center on a two-acre parcel of the Lawrence County Fairgrounds on County Road 107.
“We’re in the final steps of getting state approval” for the project, said Bill Dingus, executive director of the Lawrence County Port Authority which owns the fairgrounds property in Rome Township.
The site is located adjacent to two senior living housing projects, the Wyngate and Proctor’s Landing, Dingus said earlier this week.
Lawrence County Commissioner Freddie Hayes Jr. said the county secured a $1 million appropriation in state capital bill funds several years ago.
Initially, county officials hoped to build a senior center and county Emergency Medical Services ambulance station at the site. Plans to include the ambulance station have been separated from the senior center, Hayes said.
“We have been working on this for three years,” Hayes said.
The proposal includes paying $300,000 for the property. That money would be used to pay off construction of a new barn at the fairgrounds, he said.
“We’re also looking at Ohio University holding classes there for seniors,” Hayes said.
Another proposal is to build a walking trail in the area, Dingus said.
“We hope the property can be transferred by the end of the year,” he said.
If the transfer is completed, construction could begin this winter or spring and the senior center could be opened in the fall of 2021, Dingus said.
The county has moved forward on building an ambulance station adjacent to Rock Hill schools. Construction is under way on that project. Meanwhile, officials have yet to start on construction of a new ambulance district in Rome Township.