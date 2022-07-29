HUNTINGTON — Huntington and Cabell County leaders have been meeting to find solutions to flooding issues plaguing those who live along the Fourpole Creek watershed.
On May 6, a state of emergency was declared in Cabell County when several inches of rain fell in the southern part of Huntington and surrounding areas in the county within hours, causing major flooding in the Fourpole Creek watershed, which covers more than 23 square miles and empties into the Ohio River in West Huntington.
Despite flood damage sustained by hundreds of residents, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced at the beginning of July that the Federal Emergency Management Agency turned down the state’s request for emergency funding for those affected.
May’s flooding event wasn’t the first to hit the area in recent years, and with no physical mitigation happening along Fourpole Creek since, residents have been left holding their breath with every rainfall, hoping their house doesn’t flood again.
Officials taking charge
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said Thursday a multi-agency work group has been working to research and implement short-term, mid-range and long-term flood mitigation solutions to reduce the risk of flooding along Fourpole Creek.
The group is also working to enhance emergency response efforts.
The group has met twice this summer — on May 25 and July 21 — and includes representatives from the City of Huntington, Huntington Water Quality Board, Huntington City Council, Cabell County Commission, Cabell County Floodplain Office, Cabell County Office of Emergency Services, KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission, FEMA, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, West Virginia Emergency Management Division, West Virginia Office of Flood Resiliency, West Virginia Department of Homeland Security, West Virginia Division of Highways, Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District, West Virginia Legislature, Marshall University, Huntington Fire Department and City of Huntington Planning Office.
Sarah Walling, vice chairwoman of the Huntington City Council, said she was pleased with the results.
“We really just put our heads together. We had breakout group discussions about how we could, in the short and long term, make sure that our residents stay safe and that human life is not threatened in any way,” she said.
Walling, who has been affected by flooding herself, stressed that Huntington residents have not been abandoned.
“Just because you don’t see work being done, that doesn’t mean that work isn’t actually being done. People want to make sure that they have the right information before they make it publicly available,” she said. “I certainly hope that people trust us to represent them and trust that we are in fact working on this as quickly as we can.”
Coming together
Walling said many of the creek issues were out of the city’s hands, with the large watershed extending well south of city limits. Figuring out who has responsibility for what was a big part of the meetings, she said.
Williams said stakeholders have learned mitigating the flood risk presents distinct challenges, including the fact watersheds do not follow political boundaries.
“There is not one individual or one agency that has the authority to mitigate all of these flooding challenges. When no one agency or one position of authority is actually in charge, it necessitates that all agencies and positions of authority convene and collaborate on a mutually agreed-upon strategy to create a solution,” he said.
While a lot of work is left to do, Williams said the area was fortunate to have so many parties working together since days after the flooding occurred.
Cabell County Commission President Jim Morgan concurred.
“The Cabell County Commission is committed to working with all of these groups in the mitigation process,” he said. “The only way to a solution is cooperation, and the commission wants to be part of the solution.”
The plan
Williams said after receiving key information from the Corps of Engineers last week, he greenlit the Huntington Water Quality Board and city’s Public Works department to create a comprehensive execution strategy for debris removal.
The strategy has to consider equipment and manpower needed to pull debris from the creek and haul it away. Workers will also have to evaluate which debris-removal sections will require federal permits through the Corps of Engineers, which has significant control over the creek.
The work group also found other issues, including addressing the creek’s current capacity; fixing “pinch points” in the creek, which are causing a backflow of water; creating a second means of egress for Enslow Park residents; developing an emergency flood action plan; and engaging residents susceptible to flooding so they are informed of progress and given opportunities to get involved.
This week, workers have been walking the creek bank and using a drone to map out locations needing debris removal within city limits, Williams said. Between James River Road and the 5th Street Bridge, a distance of less than 2 miles, the inspection teams identified and mapped 85 debris-collection points.
During a board meeting of the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District on Wednesday, it was said the board has contracted tree trimming companies to start removing trees and debris from the creek, but this week’s rainfall has slowed down the process.
The board expects to take on a lot of flood mitigation work in the future because it owns the majority of properties along Fourpole Creek in Huntington.
The West Virginia Division of Highways is working on similar debris removal strategies for sections of the watershed outside of city limits.
Shared frustrations
Delegate Ed Evans, D-McDowell, expressed similar frustrations of hopelessness during a meeting of the Joint Legislative Committee on Flooding on Sunday after his district had a substantial amount of flooding earlier this month with little response from state and federal government.
“The people there are a little on the frustrated side because when there’s an emergency declaration, they think we are going to see whoever shows up, like the National Guard, and they’re going to be helping us move stuff and clean whatever mess needs to be restored,” he said. “There’s not been that response.”
Evans said he called congressional representatives but has not received much help.
“I get calls daily asking why the National Guard isn’t here,” he said. “The answer is it costs $5,000 a day and the local county government has to pay for it even though we have a state emergency declaration. You have to understand frustrations being expressed to me.”
The committee promised to follow up on the complaint at its next meeting in September, but by Thursday Evans’ district had experienced more flooding due to heavy downpours throughout the week.
Walling agreed that there could be more advocacy done at a higher government level to help communities when these events occur.
The state of West Virginia is working on its own flood plan, which hasn’t been updated in nearly 20 years.