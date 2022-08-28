CHARLESTON — Lauren Gormen is growing a business — and that’s not a metaphor.
Exotic greenhouse plants sit on a shelf in a converted school bus as Gormen — aka The Plant Parent — discusses a monstera albo.
“A monstera albo … is a variegated monstera. Basically, most monstera are green, but this one has white spots on it, so you can kind of think of it as albinism for a plant. It’s very rare,” Gormen says.
Though she is young, she knows her stuff.
“I am an avid house plant enthusiast, and I feel that it is very hard to find rare house plants in this area, so I wanted to bring that to the city of Charleston and surrounding areas,” she said.
Gormen spent weeks turning her bus into the perfect plant nursery.
“So, obviously, this was originally yellow. I painted the outside, took all the seats out. I put down turf, made the shelves, painted the decals. I did pretty much everything myself, and I’m super proud of it. It was definitely an endeavor of a project, and I had to learn a lot of new things along the way, but it was very fun,” she said.
After her bus was complete and filled with luscious greenery, she was ready to hit the road.
She now travels around the state to different markets, like the Capitol Market in Charleston and the Milton Flea Market.
She is continuing to add more locations to her list. But even though her business is on wheels and she can take it almost anywhere, she has decided to plant her own roots in the Mountain State.
“I’m honestly wanting to stay in West Virginia just because the people here are so welcoming and loving,” she said. “People from other states can find these kinds of plants in their local areas, whereas people in Charleston and surrounding areas can’t find this stuff. And I want to continue to offer bigger and better plants to people who want them.”
Many people never get to turn their passions into a career, let alone do it before the age of 21.
In the midst of the pandemic, rents were cost prohibitive — and no one was walking through the doors anyway, so Gormen knew a typical brick-and-mortar shop would not be for her.
While delivering meals for restaurants trying to expand their customer base, it occurred to her that perhaps she could find a way to bring her plants to her own prospective customers.
“So originally I started DoorDashing, which sounds weird because it has nothing to do with plants, but I found that with DoorDashing, I was able to make my own schedule and do my own thing, and that’s what I really thrived on,” Gormen said.
“I went through all kinds of different careers, and nothing really fit until I opened my own business. And being a business owner is truly what brings me the most fulfillment in life, and I just feel like it’s what I’m supposed to be doing,” Gormen explained.
The opportunity didn’t come easily, though. She had to dig deep and work hard to overcome challenges.
“Well, I am 20, and I am doing this by myself,” she said. “And I can tell you it has been absolutely terrifying, especially being a female and being young. There’s a lot that they don’t teach you in school, and a lot that you learn from trial and error.
“So, it’s been a bumpy road,” Gormen continued. “Ideally, I would have liked to start this in March and be open for the spring season, but May is when my opening was, and honestly, everything has worked out perfectly.”
While her business took time to start propagating, The Plant Parent and her plants are growing better than ever.
Visit her Facebook page @ThePlantParent for dates and bus locations.