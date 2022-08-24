HUNTINGTON — From cashews to chocolate, visitors at the Huntington Museum of Art tasted a variety of foods from plants grown in the museum’s conservatory.
The museum hosted a Tasting Tour of the C. Fred Edwards Conservatory on Tuesday as part of its 4th Tuesday Tour Series. Admission to the event was free.
During the tour, guests walked through the conservatory as they sampled examples of food produced by the tropical plants that grow there. Among the plants growing in the conservatory are cashew, chocolate, banana, papaya, sugarcane and coffee.
The C. Fred Edwards Conservatory opened in 1996 and is the only plant conservatory in West Virginia, according to the museum’s website. It features tropical and subtropical plants that are divided into four categories: orchids, agriculturally important, fragrant and unusual.
