HANGING ROCK, Ohio — A Columbus firm bringing 55 jobs to Lawrence County will locate in a 92,000-square-foot building in the former Dow Chemical plant property off County Road 1A in Hamilton Township.
Engineered Profiles LLC of Columbus has been given Ohio tax credits for six years, according to the Governor’s Office.
“While there is no definite timetable, it will happen quickly,” said Commission President DeAnna Holliday. “We are on a fast timeline. It could be coming as quickly as November or December.”
The plant could generate $2.3 million in new annual payroll, according to a news release from the office of Gov. Mike DeWine.
Engineered Profiles manufactures extruded plastics products for building supplies, transportation, medical devices and other industries, according to the release.
It is the second plant being developed by the Lawrence Economic Development Corp. and others at the former Dow Chemical site. PureCycle Technologies LLC is working with Jobs Ohio and others on a $363 million plant to recycle polypropylene and create more than 50 jobs in the area.
Ohio University, Collins Career Center, Ashland Community and Technical College, Shawnee State University and the One Stop in Ironton are working to prepare and strategize a recruitment plan for employees at the Engineered Profiles plant, Holliday said.
“We will have a job fair” for potential employees, she said.
While some of the jobs will pay in the $20- to $33-per-hour range, others will be in the $50,000 to $60,000 range, Holliday said.
“I am so excited by this,” Holliday said. “Some people could have a job by Christmas.”
The company has more than 800 employees in a plant in the Columbus area, Holliday said.
