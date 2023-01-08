HUNTINGTON — A Huntington resident is trying to give local children more chances to get involved in sports by collecting and redistributing athletic gear.
Samantha Adkins, 41, took over Play It Forward Inc. in 2022 and wants community members to know they can donate athletic gear they no longer use to give back to young athletes in the region.
“The goal is to get more kids in sports, kids that don’t have or may not have opportunities because they can’t afford equipment,” she said.
Since October, Adkins has been collecting gear for different sports and hopes to work with Cabell County Schools and other local athletic teams to get the gear into the hands of kids that need them.
While she believes there are other very important parts of children’s lives while they grow up, Adkins said being involved in sports and part of a team can be great for kids, and that is partly why she got involved with the project.
“I feel like sports are an important part of growing up,” she said. “If you truly want to do that with your time, I think you should be given the opportunity to be part of a team, know what it feels like to be counted on by your teammates, to be responsible for showing up and doing what you’re supposed to do.”
Adkins accepts new and used gear, and items can be donated by contacted her at 304-939-0630. Adkins said her husband Matt Adkins can also be contacted about donations at 304-939-0419, as well as her sister, Jeni Patton, at 304-617-0182.
Play It Forward Inc. currently has four donation bins throughout Cabell County where items can be collected. These bins are located at Huntington Internal Medicine Group (HIMG), East End Body Shop in Huntington, Square One Sports in Huntington and the Children’s Home Society in Milton.
The collected items are currently housed at the Cabell County Board of Education Office at 2850 5th Ave. Adkins said she can be contacted to get items, or kids can talk to their teachers, counselors or coaches at school, and they may be able to get the items.
“We’re trying to get gym teachers, principals, other teachers, coaches to identify the kids that have needs and then contact us to see what we have and see what we can get for them,” she said.
Adkins said they will also accept monetary donations that would be used to pay fees associated with youth sports.
Adkins said she hopes Play It Forward will grow, and she welcomes any feedback from the community on what can be done to benefit local youth the most, whether it is certain gear, attending various events or other possible improvements.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
