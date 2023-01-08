The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A Huntington resident is trying to give local children more chances to get involved in sports by collecting and redistributing athletic gear.

Samantha Adkins, 41, took over Play It Forward Inc. in 2022 and wants community members to know they can donate athletic gear they no longer use to give back to young athletes in the region.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

