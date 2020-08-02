ASHLAND — The pickleball courts at Ashland’s City Park were full over the weekend as people faced off in friendly competitions of the increasingly popular sport.
According to the USA Pickleball Association, the sport, which combines elements of tennis, badminton and pingpong, can be played indoors or outdoors. The game is played with a paddle and a plastic ball with holes, and can be played as singles or doubles.
Since its creation by three dads near Seattle in 1965, pickleball has evolved from original handmade equipment and simple rules into a popular sport played throughout the U.S. and Canada.
The pickleball courts in Ashland were unveiled at the park in May 2018 due to the growing popularity of the sport.