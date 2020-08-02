Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


ASHLAND — The pickleball courts at Ashland’s City Park were full over the weekend as people faced off in friendly competitions of the increasingly popular sport.

According to the USA Pickleball Association, the sport, which combines elements of tennis, badminton and pingpong, can be played indoors or outdoors. The game is played with a paddle and a plastic ball with holes, and can be played as singles or doubles.

Since its creation by three dads near Seattle in 1965, pickleball has evolved from original handmade equipment and simple rules into a popular sport played throughout the U.S. and Canada.

The pickleball courts in Ashland were unveiled at the park in May 2018 due to the growing popularity of the sport.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.