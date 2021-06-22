HUNTINGTON — Playmates Teen Center reopened its doors Monday with its summer kickoff event, giving local teenagers a place to spend time with friends in a safe environment.
“We’ve been getting calls for months — ever since they reopened the schools — we’ve been getting calls asking when we are reopening,” said Jeanette Barker, executive director and founder of Playmates. “But now we are open and we are ready for the kids to come back, and we’re excited to see everyone again.”
Playmates Teen Center, located in Westmoreland, has been closed for the past 15 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that it is safer for people to be together, Barker said, they are welcoming local kids back for a summer filled with fun activities.
Monday’s kickoff event included pool tournaments, basketball games, coding activities and more, but was mainly a chance for students to be reunited with their friends, Barker said.
The center is available to all teens in the surrounding area, but normally has students dropped off from Spring Valley High School, and Buffalo, Ceredo-Kenova and Vinson middle schools during the school year.
Barker said they normally have about 50 students registered with the Teen Center, but they are open to all.
Letitia Riddell, parent engagement coordinator and Teen Center director, said the center is a chance for kids ages 13-18, and kids older than 18 but still enrolled in school, to hang out so they do not have to be home alone after school or during the summer. It’s also a safe environment so parents do not have to worry about their children.
“We just want them to have a place to come that’s safe and violence free, with no tobacco, no alcohol,” she said. “This is a place where they can come hang out and have a safe environment.”
The Teen Center is open from noon to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and regularly includes computer and other STEAM activities, or science, technology, engineering, arts and math, as well as field trips to local pools and parks.
Riddell also said Playmates has a volunteer program for teens where they can assist with other centers in the morning before going to the Teen Center so they have somewhere to be all day.
Gabriel Cook has been going to the Teen Center since he was in seventh grade. Now a recent graduate from Spring Valley High School, he said the center has always been a great place.
“It’s been boring since there was just nothing to do (in the past 15 months),” Cook said. “Here I play basketball and hang out with my friends. It’s just a place to hang out instead of going straight home, and it gives you something to do.”
Riddell said parents can still register their children for summer programs by filling out an application at the Teen Center, 3609 Hughes St., Huntington.