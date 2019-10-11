HUNTINGTON — Attorneys say they are possibly nearing a plea deal involving a Cabell County murder victim’s father, who is charged in connection with a shooting spree that endangered the lives of those connected to his daughter’s convicted murderer.
Gregory Allen Adkins, 64, of Branchland, West Virginia, was charged in April 2018 as part of an ongoing joint investigation into several shots-fired calls and at least one alleged makeshift bomb complaint made by those connected to the court case involving the death of his daughter, Kayla Adkins. The 26-year-old Lincoln County mother was found dead behind an abandoned barn near Salt Rock in 2016.
Gregory Adkins faces seven counts of wanton endangerment.
During a court hearing in Cabell Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell’s courtroom, the special prosecutor assigned to the case — James Gabehart, the Lincoln County prosecutor — and defense attorney Adam Campbell said they were nearing a possible plea resolution in the case, but needed more time to exchange final evidence before the defendant was sure he would accept it.
The attorneys also asked Farrell if he would agree to be bound to their agreement. Farrell said he only did those types of pleas on “rare occasions,” and he said he would discuss the possibility of that with the attorneys prior to the next hearing.
The sides will return to the courtroom at 9 a.m. Nov. 5 for an update on the case.
Adkins’ daughter’s killer, Corey Seth Chapman, 26, of Salt Rock, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in December 2018 and was sentenced to serve 40 years in prison. He had admitted to police the pair had been having an argument about their relationship. Chapman told police he had placed Kayla Adkins in a “reverse bear-hug hold” at some point to calm her, but she stopped breathing and fell dead to the ground.
Prior to Chapman’s plea, in April 2018 Gregory Adkins was accused of shooting the vehicle of an attorney who shared office space with the killer’s attorney, Glen Conway. Police also said he fired a firearm April 23 at the Conways’ home. The weapon was fired at the home, and the discharged round passed through a bedroom window belonging to one of the attorney’s young children.
He was also accused of shooting at the home of the killer’s family along Madison Creek Road in Branchland.
At his preliminary hearing in May 2018, Adkins also was accused of being involved in a makeshift bomb complaint.
Adkins is out of jail on bond.