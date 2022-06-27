BARBOURSVILLE — An attorney requested another hearing last week in an attempt to prevent a malicious wounding case from going to trial.
Quide Wang, 55, of Barboursville was arrested Dec. 22, 2021, and charged with one count of malicious wounding. Yan Hai Li, 62 — Wang’s roommate, who was also his coworker — was shot in the leg at their home in Barboursville.
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said law enforcement responded to the home a little after 10 p.m. and learned there was a dispute between the two. Wang is out on bond.
An interpreter attended the pre-trial hearing June 14 with Cabell County Circuit Judge Greg Howard, as Wang and Li do not speak fluent English.
Wang’s defense attorney Ashley Lockwood said he is working with the prosecutor to gather discovery for the case — including medical records and photographs. Lockwood asked Howard to set another pre-trial hearing to see if the case can be resolved without a trial.
Howard set a pre-trial hearing for 9:15 a.m. Aug. 19.
