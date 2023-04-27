A Kennedy plea allows an individual to accept penalties of a crime without admitting guilt. Her conviction had a determinate 25 year sentencing.
Jessica Gordon argued that she was given two plea deals — the other choice being a voluntary manslaughter and use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony — and she was not in the right mental state to pick one.
“I made a horrible decision in reaching for (the gun) instead of running past my children down the stairs, up the hill to the neighbor’s house ... and (asking) for help,” Jessica Gordon said. She told Chiles that she did not mean to hurt her husband.
“The man was everything to me. There was no premeditation, no malice, there was nothing.”
Christopher Gordon, 31, was fatally shot on Oct. 22, 2017, in their bedroom at the couple’s home on Cavalier Drive in Huntington shortly after a fight ended between the two.
According to police, Jessica Gordon retrieved a gun from a gun safe in the room and fired one shot that struck her husband in his left temple.
When counsel met on March 29, Chiles said Gordon’s motion was well-written.
Gordon’s motion listed multiple programs she was involved with and her school accomplishments. She noted she will have a degree from Ashland University and is on a waitlist for a cosmetology license at Lakin Correctional Center.
Jessica Gordon has served five years and will be eligible for parole in five more years.
Cabell County Assistant Prosecutor Jonathan Sweeney said he objects to any changes to the plea deal.
Christopher Gordon’s mother, 62-year-old Ellen Gordon, and his sister Candice Sanchez also said they did not want a change in the plea deal.
“My son does not get a second chance,” Ellen Gordon told Chiles.
“That was my one and only son. She took my baby,” Ellen Gordon said. “I don’t care if (they were) drunk. I don’t care what was going on in that house. You had every option to get out of that house.”
Sanchez said she does not remember the choice of two plea deals.
Sweeney said Cabell County Prosecutor Sean “Corky” Hammers — who provided the original plea deal — said there were not two options, but Nolan and Jessica Gordon disagreed.
“You may have had this other offer initially (but) you chose not to do it,” Chiles said. “But I do commend you for your honest apologies and for the efforts you have made and are continuing to make to turn your life around and get things better when you do get out.”
