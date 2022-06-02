HUNTINGTON — Pleasant Valley Hospital is joining Mountain Health Network.
The hospital in Point Pleasant in Mason County took the first step by signing a letter of intent to join Cabell Huntington Hospital and become part of the Mountain Health Network, officials announced Thursday.
“Our goal is to ensure access to advanced medicine and compassionate care for all residents of Mason, Jackson, Gallia and Meigs counties,” Mountain Health Network CEO Kevin Yingling said in a prepared statement. “Key to the acquisition is maintaining Pleasant Valley Hospital as an acute care hospital with emergency services. Thanks to the commitment of our academic medical center partner, increased access to medical specialties will be supported through Marshall Health and graduate medical education programs will be provided by Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Additionally, we plan to enhance telehealth services and connect PVH to our electronic health platform.”
Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) and Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) signed the agreement Tuesday, which they called an expansion of the two hospitals’ relationship from a 2013 management services agreement.
The agreement calls for the investment of $25 million in Mason County by CHH, which will include upgrades to PVH’s information technology platform, renovations to the PVH emergency department, an investment in physician residency training programs in partnership with the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and Marshall Health, additional physician recruitment and other needed facility renovations, officials announced.
In addition, PVH and its Board of Trustees plan to contribute an estimated $14 million to be used by Cabell Huntington Hospital toward capital improvement projects at PVH. A total of upward of $39 million will be invested in PVH over the next five years.
“The PVH Board members have not made this decision lightly,” Peter Allinder, chair of the PVH Board of Trustees, said in the release. “We recognize our responsibility to our community. With so many positive changes in Mason County and the surrounding area, the timing is right for Pleasant Valley Hospital to take the next step with Mountain Health Network to advance our future in caring for our community.”
Over the next several weeks, the two entities will work to develop a definitive agreement. Following execution of the definitive agreement and regulatory approvals, PVH will join Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center as a member of Mountain Health Network, officials said.