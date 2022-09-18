The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ASHLAND — Poage Landing Days returned to downtown Ashland this weekend.

The festival will bring vendors and live entertainment to Winchester Avenue through Sunday. The name of the event comes from Ashland’s founding family, the Poages. According to the festival’s website, the event returned at the behest of city leaders in 1990.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her @Mckennahorsley on Twitter.

