ASHLAND — Poage Landing Days returned to downtown Ashland this weekend.
The festival will bring vendors and live entertainment to Winchester Avenue through Sunday. The name of the event comes from Ashland’s founding family, the Poages. According to the festival’s website, the event returned at the behest of city leaders in 1990.
Lindsay DeRossett, of Ashland, said Saturday was her first time at Poage Landing Days. She brought her children to experience the festival. After moving away and returning to Ashland, DeRossett said the festival was a great opportunity for her family to get outside and do something fun.
“It’s a great time for Ashland right now,” DeRossett said.
Jordyn Johnson, the owner of Olive and Eden Co., said she first attended Poage Landing Days last year. From South Point, Ohio, she sells apparel, tote bags and more that focus on mental health and body positivity.
Events like the festival help small-business owners throughout the region, Johnson said.
“Whenever you do that, then you put more money into small businesses, and then small businesses are able to put more money into small businesses. It’s kind of a chain reaction,” Johnson said.
Heather Whitman, the curator and registrar at the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center, said the festival highlights Ashland’s history.
The museum annually holds a book sale during Poage Landing Days. This year, it also served as a headquarters for the festival’s planning committee and vendors.
A display case in the museum shows artifacts and has information about the Poage family and founding of Ashland. The festival supports the future of the city, Whitman said.
“We’re all interconnected. … We’re all working together to grow the downtown and build Ashland up. This is my hometown, so I just love it when people come from all over here,” Whitman said.
Poage Landing Days began Friday. The last day of the festival this year is Sunday, Sept. 18, which opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m. Entertainment includes the Cincinnati Circus Stunt Show, Country Drive, The Pink Ladies, Janetta Blevins and more. See a full schedule at www.poagelandingdays.com.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her @Mckennahorsley on Twitter.
