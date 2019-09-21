ASHLAND — The town of Ashland has set the stage for its annual Poage Landing Days, a hometown festival celebrating the founding Poage family of Ashland, which at one time was named Poage Landing.
The family-style festival offers an array of actives all weekend long.
On Saturday, a cruise-in will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with registration at 10 a.m. Arts and crafts, free inflatables and amusement activities will be available all day.
The children’s activity tent will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with Mr. Puppet Stage Show performances throughout the day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
At the tourism office, 1509 Winchester Ave., several quilts are on display from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. On display is the quilt Jesse Stuart’s sister, Glennis Stuart Liles, made in 1958 with his niece, Betty Stuart Baird, featuring images of the book covers from more than 40 of Stuart’s books. The quilt was a surprise in honor of the writer.
At the Main Stage on 16th Street, there will be music all day leading up to national recording artist Josh Gracin’s performance at 7:30 p.m. and Thompson Square at 9 p.m.
Sunday’s events begin with the Southern Fried Cone Fest skateboard race at 8 a.m. A church service takes place at 11 a.m., preceded by 10:30 a.m. fellowship with coffee and doughnuts.
Music will start at noon on the 15th Street stage, leading up to the Christ Temple Brotherhood Choir at 4 p.m.
Find the complete schedule at www.poagelandingdays.com.