CHARLESTON — A Point Pleasant, West Virginia, man recently pleaded guilty to a federal child sex trafficking offense, according to a news release from the office of acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston.
According to court documents, Dale Randall McCarthy Jr., 51, admitted that on Aug. 8, 2020, he agreed with a man he met online to pay $100 to have sex with a 14-year-old girl who would be supplied by the other man. McCarthy met with the man at a motel in Dunbar and paid the man $40 upfront for sex with the girl, with the remainder to be paid after the sexual activity. After paying the man $40, McCarthy was placed under arrest.
McCarthy further admitted that he had previously used Craigslist to communicate with minors about meeting for sexual activity. In one such conversation, McCarthy admitted to requesting and receiving a sexually explicit image of a person who stated they were a minor.
McCarthy pleaded guilty to attempted sex trafficking of a minor and faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison when he is sentenced Aug. 12.
Johnston praised the investigative work of the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Rada Herrald is handling the prosecution.
Senior U.S. District Judge John T. Copenhaver Jr. presided over the hearing.
The case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative of the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the U.S. Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.
For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.justice.gov/psc.