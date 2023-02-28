HUNTINGTON — A Point Pleasant man who distributed child pornography on multiple occasions was sentenced Monday.
U.S. District Attorney Will Thompson said 22-year-old Matthew Ryan Harper was sentenced to six years in prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release. Harper also must register as a sex offender.
Harper admitted to possessing 100 images and 38 videos of child pornography on Jan. 25, 2022, according to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia.
Harper admitted to distributing a video via Snapchat on June 9, 2021, of a prepubescent minor female subjected to sexually explicit conduct. He also admitted to distributing videos of child pornography an additional three times in June 2021.
Videos of child pornography were being obtained and traded by Harper via Snapchat and the Omegle online chat website.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.