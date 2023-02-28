The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A Point Pleasant man who distributed child pornography on multiple occasions was sentenced Monday.

U.S. District Attorney Will Thompson said 22-year-old Matthew Ryan Harper was sentenced to six years in prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release. Harper also must register as a sex offender.

