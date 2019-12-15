GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Trooper Joseph D. Roush has been selected as the 2019 Trooper of the Year at the Gallipolis Post, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Roush, 29, was selected for the second year in a row as Trooper of the Year at the Gallipolis Post. He joined the highway patrol in 2016 and has served at the Ironton Post and the Gallipolis Post. A native of Gallipolis, Roush is a graduate of Christ Academy in Point Pleasant, West Virginia.

He and his wife, Lindsay, reside in Gallipolis with their son, Carson.

